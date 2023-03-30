Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Cashes RBI-Double in 1st AB in Toronto Uniform by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

While it wasn’t quite as impressive as Aaron Judge launching his first home run of the season on his second pitch of 2023, Daulton Varsho made a very good impression on his new teammates.

Daulton Varsho caps a nine-pitch AB with an RBI double in his first Blue Jays appearance, and Alejandro Kirk follows with a two-run single. Blue Jays up 3-0 out of the gate here T1 — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 30, 2023

In his first plate appearance with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former Diamondback battled in a great at-bat against Miles Mikolas before sending a double to right field.

Following a season where Toronto’s batting order featured as many as eight righties, this is exactly what Varsho was brought in to do from the left side. As shown in the below spray chart, the 26-year-old did most of his damage by pulling the ball last season.

Courtesy: Baseball Savant

Varsho was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Arizona Diamondbacks for highly touted prospect Gabriel Moreno. The move was met with some concern by fans as Moreno is one of the best game-ready prospects in baseball.

