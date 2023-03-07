Blue Jays Star 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Knee) Could Resume Hitting This Weekend by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to progress well in his recovery from a right knee injury and could return to the batting cage as early as this weekend, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. continues to get treatment on his right knee and his feeling better by the day, per #Bluejays manager John Schneider. Could be back in the batting cage by the weekend. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) March 7, 2023

Guerrero exited last week’s Grapefruit League game due to inflammation, although an MRI revealed no structural damage.

As a precaution, the 23-year-old slugger recently pulled out of the upcoming World Baseball Classic, where he was scheduled to represent the Dominican Republic.

“We’re taking it slow with him,” said manager John Schneider. “One day at a time, but he’s feeling better… . so that’s a good thing. He’s such a big dude that speeding up and slowing down is a thing for him to be aware of, but we’re pretty confident that with rest and treatment, he should be good.”

Toronto opens its regular season on March 30 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

