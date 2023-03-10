Bracketology Update: Bracket Shaping Up as Champ Week Continues by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

The NCAA Tournament is nearly here and wouldn’t be complete without a bracketology projection ahead of all the madness this weekend in conference tournaments. We’ll help you understand where things currently stand among the field of 68 as the possible outcomes continue to narrow as the week comes to a close.Bracketology Projections

Here is how we project the field for the NCAA Tournament after Thursday’s action:

SOUTH MIDWEST EAST WEST 1 Houston Kansas Alabama Purdue 2 Baylor Arizona Texas UCLA 3 UConn Gonzaga Marquette Tennessee 4 Virginia Xavier Indiana Kansas State 5 San Diego State Iowa State Miami Kentucky 6 TCU Creighton Texas A&M Saint Mary’s 7 Northwestern Michigan State Duke Missouri 8 Maryland Illinois FAU Iowa 9 Auburn Arkansas West Virginia Memphis 10 USC NC State Providence Boise State 11 ARI ST/PENN ST Pittsburgh Utah State RUT/MISS ST 12 Oral Roberts Drake VCU Charleston 13 Yale Toledo Utah Valley Iona 14 Furman Louisiana Kennesaw State UC Irvine 15 Colgate Montana State Vermont UNC Asheville 16 Northern Kentucky SEMO FDU/TAMCC GRAM/HOW

Things look primarily copacetic among the top seeds here, but we could see some movement between now and Selection Sunday. UConn is the hottest candidate among the three seeds to make a run at a two after a statement win over Providence at the Big East Tournament on Thursday. They could replace Baylor after another loss to Iowa State as they went one-and-done at the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Saint Mary’s was embarrassed by Gonzaga, and we chose to punish them accordingly. The Gaels fall to the six-line, and in their spot, we get Kentucky for now. TCU could land there following their neutral site victory over Kansas State at the Big 12 Tournament. Still, it’s a bit too early to tell, with Kentucky having plenty of opportunities ahead of them in the SEC Tournament starting on Friday.

Penn State, Rutgers, and Boise State can rejoice as they likely cemented their spots in the field on Thursday. As for Michigan, North Carolina, and Nevada, they can kiss their spots goodbye with some backbreaking losses to start their respective conference tournaments. Plenty of movement can still come, but it’s looking like we have a better idea of who will be a part of the field of 68 come Sunday.