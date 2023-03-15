Buccaneers Sign QB Baker Mayfield to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield is headed to Tampa Bay.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers have signed Mayfield to a one-year, $8.5 million contract, including $4 million guaranteed.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per sources. Mayfield is now in line to be Tom Brady?s successor. pic.twitter.com/2ZldEPxHY8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

A former No. 1 overall pick, the 27-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, guiding the team to a postseason berth in 2020. Upon Cleveland’s acquisition of fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield was dealt to the Carolina Panthers before the start of the 2022 season. Mayfield struggled in a Panthers uniform, posting a 1-5 record before asking for his release.

The former Heisman Trophy winner finished the year with the Los Angeles Rams, tossing four touchdowns and two interceptions across five appearances (four starts).

With Kyle Trask the only other Bucs QB currently on the roster, Mayfield will presumably have a chance to start as he looks to salvage a career that began with much promise.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.