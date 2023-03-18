Buy or Sell: Manchester City to Win Premier League by SportsGrid 18 minutes ago

The craziest title race across Europe’s big leagues this season is taking place in the English Premier League. Arsenal FC and Manchester City have been neck-to-neck all season, and the latter only trails by five points with roughly 11 match weeks left to play.

Arsenal have rarely shown signs of slowing down this year and currently sit on 66 points. However, they are now in a rough patch of form. They lost two league matches in a row last month and have gotten away by the skin of their teeth with 90th-minute winners over Aston Villa and Bournemouth. The team was just knocked out of the round of 32 in the Europa League by Sporting, despite leading for the majority of the tie. The Gunners are vulnerable.

Man City, on the other hand, are playing the best footy they have played all year. Pep Guardiola is one of the best coaches in the world and has willed his team to keep pace in the title race. With the coveted Treble still in sight, City will do everything they can to win out their remaining fixtures.

Let’s look into the Cityzens’ current odds to win the Premier League on the FanDuel Sportsbook and break down whether or not that bet has any value.

City have been the most dominant team in England over the past decade. They have won five Premier League titles in that time, winning four of the past five seasons. The club has won six EFL Cups and one FA Cup in that span.

Three of City’s Premier League titles came on the last day of the season, so the club can be confident in closing the gap between them and Arsenal. They certainly have the pedigree to do so. On April 26th, the two sides will face off at the Etihad. That match will certainly decide whether the Sky Blues have a chance to become just the second English club to win three Premier Leagues in a row.

Despite this, the fate of the title is firmly in Arsenal’s hands. Even if they were to lose against City, they would still hold a two-point lead at the top of the table. That said, Arsenal are about to enter the most challenging part of their season schedule. Other than City, they still have to face Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle. Dropping points in any of these games can harm their title aspirations.

I expect the cookie to crumble over the next few weeks with the young team the Gunners have. Arsenal will be a threat for years to come, but they will surrender this year’s title in embarrassing fashion.

Buy or Sell: Buy into Manchester City winning the Premier League at +125.