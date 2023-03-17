Champions League Odds & Draw: City vs. Bayern, Chelsea vs. Madrid by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Eight teams remain in the UEFA Champions League, and on Friday, they learned their respective paths to the Finals. The quarterfinals are officially set, with some mouthwatering matchups on both sides of the bracket.

?? Real Madrid vs Chelsea ???????

?? Benfica vs Inter ??

??????? Man City vs Bayern ??

?? Milan vs Napoli ??



*FC Internazionale Milano's match has been reversed in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/m1gMqFs1fV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 17, 2023

One side of the field is clearly stacked. After thrashing RB Leipzig 7-0 in the round of 16, Manchester City got drawn against the behemoths of Germany – Bayern Munich. All eyes will be on this clash, as both teams are the favorites to win the whole thing.

The reigning champs, Real Madrid, were also given a tough draw in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals against Chelsea. This fixture went to extra time after two legs last season, with Madrid completing one of their famous comebacks to proceed to the Semis.

The other side of the bracket seems â€œsofterâ€ on paper – but the sides involved cannot be underestimated. One matchup will be an Italian showdown between the current league leaders in Napoli and the defending Serie A champions in AC Milan. The final quarterfinal matchup is set to take place between Benfica and Inter Milan.

Manchester City (+220)

Napoli (+340)

Bayern Munich (+360)

Real Madrid (+650)

Inter Milan (+1300)

Benfica (+1400)

Chelsea (+1400)

AC Milan (+2300)

The clubs listed first in each matchup will be home for the first legs. The first week of quarters will occur on April 11th and 12th, while the second legs will be played out on April 18th and 19th.

Match 1: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Match 2: Benfica vs. Inter Milan

Match 3: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

Match 4: AC Milan vs. Napoli

As UEFA has done in recent years, they also filled out the complete knockout bracket for the remainder of the tournament.

Semifinal 1: Winner of QF 4 vs. Winner of QF 2

Semifinal 2: Winner of QF 1 vs. Winner of QF 3

As a result, three of the top four favorites to win the tournament are on one side of the bracket. The winner of Manchester City vs. Bayern will play the winner of Real Madrid vs. Chelsea. On the other side, the winner of Benfica vs. Inter Milan will face the winner of AC Milan and Napoli. Talk about a mouthwatering set of fixtures.

The first legs of the semifinals are set for May 9th and 10th, and the second legs will take place a week later, on May 16th and 17th. The final is on June 10 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.