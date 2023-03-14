Chargers Grant RB Austin Ekeler Permission to Seek Trade by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Chargers have granted star running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chargers granted permission to RB Austin Ekeler today to seek a trade after the two sides failed to make progress for a new contract, per his agent Cameron Weiss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Ekeler requested permission on Monday as contract negotiations between he and the organization failed to progress.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of a four-year, $24.5 million contract inked in 2020 and carries a cap hit of $6.5 million next season.

Undrafted out of Western Colorado in 2017, Ekeler has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Bolts. The Nebraska native has blossomed into one of the league’s most productive and versatile backs, racking up 3,195 total yards (1,826 rushing, 1,369 receiving) and 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons. While he’s getting closer to the age where running backs tend to decline, Ekeler should have one or two more elite seasons left in him.

The question now becomes which teams will be interested in acquiring Ekeler’s services and meeting his contract demands.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Chargers at +2100 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.