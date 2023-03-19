Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Expected to Play vs. Trail Blazers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

For better or worse, workload and injury management is an integral part of managing an NBA team. There’s no better poster boy for that than Kawhi Leonard, who pioneered the standard for rest throughout the season.

Although he was absent from Saturday’s loss to the Orlando Magic, Leonard is expected back in the lineup Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.





Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook are playing against the Blazers tonight. Norman Powell is still out.



— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 19, 2023

Leonard has appeared in 42 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 23.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, his lowest totals since the 2017-18 campaign.

However, in reconciling the underlying metrics, it appears the two-time Finals MVP has taken a quality-over-quantity approach. Leonard is shooting 51.2% from the field with a 57.0% effective field goal percentage, tied for the second-best tallies of his career.

Eric Gordon started in place of Leonard on Saturday and will be relegated to a bench role with Leonard back.

The Clippers enter tonight’s battle against the Blazers as -4.5 road chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.