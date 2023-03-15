Cowboys Likely to Release RB Ezekiel Elliott by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Running back Ezekiel Elliott’s time in Big D could be coming to an end.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dallas Cowboys will likely release Elliott after seven seasons.

This is the likely choice, sources confirm. Not official. But very real chance Zeke Elliott has played his last down in Dallas (and would be a post-June 1 release). https://t.co/yxzh5XPcf4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Selected fourth overall by the Cowboys in 2016, the 27-year-old burst onto the scene as a rookie, rushing for a league-leading 1,631 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns en route to earning First-Team All-Pro honors. Elliott continued his strong production and was rewarded with a five-year, $90 million contract ahead of the 2019 season.

However, the deal has proven to be a liability for the Cowboys, as the former Ohio State standout has seen his play decline while ceding snaps to the more explosive Tony Pollard.

Reports had surfaced that Elliott would be willing to take a pay cut to remain with the organization. Instead, it appears he will test his luck in free agency.

A two-time rushing champ, Elliott’s 8,262 yards are the third-most in Cowboys history.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys at +1500 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.