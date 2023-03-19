Cowboys Unlikely to Pursue Odell Beckham Jr. in Free Agency by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. has likely come to an end following a trade earlier on Sunday. The Cowboys acquired veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans in exchange for two late-round picks over the subsequent two drafts.

As such, Ed Werner speculates that the Cowboys have filled their wide receiver stable and won’t try and sign OBJ.

The trade for WR Brandin Cooks likely takes the #Cowboys out of the competition for OBJ, per source.



?Hard to do Cooks and OBJ.? — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 19, 2023

Beckham Jr. last appeared on the gridiron in Super Bowl LVI, helping the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

The mercurial wideout suffered an ACL injury in the contest and missed all of last season while recovering.

The Cowboys were rumored to be courting OBJ earlier in free agency, but the former Offensive Rookie of the Year has yet to receive an offer worth considering.

Dallas remains a top contender for next year’s Super Bowl, listed at +1500, per FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s unlikely OBJ’s signing moves any team off their current price.