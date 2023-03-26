Creighton Leads San Diego State in Low-Scoring Affair by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Creighton Bluejays are in flight against the San Diego State Aztecs, leading their opponents at halftime in the South Regional Final. Creighton went on a commanding 17-9 run early, hanging on for a 33-28 lead at the half.

The Bluejays established Ryan Kalkbrenner in the interior early in the contest, shifting to Ryan Nembhard later in the first. Kalkbrebber has ten points and two rebounds at the break, with Nembhard close behind with seven and two, respectively.

San Diego State shot just 13-for-30 in the half, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. Lamont Butler was the Aztecs’ top performer, recording nine points and one rebound. Additionally, Darrion Trammell chipped in with seven points and two rebounds in just over 14 minutes.

Creighton entered the contest as modest -2.5 chalk, with the total set at 134.5.

