Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/26

Date: 03/26/2023 Time: 01:00 PM Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks Open -9.5 -110 O 228 -110 -460 Current -10 -112 230 -110 -510 Charlotte Hornets Open +9.5 -110 U 228 -110 +360 Current +10 -108 230 -110 +390

Dallas Mavericks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Luka Doncic 32.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 27.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 3. PF Christian Wood 17.2 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 4. SF Josh Green 9.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 5. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 14.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 6. C Dwight Powell 7.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Charlotte Hornets 1. C Mark Williams 8.1 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists 2. PF P.J. Washington 15.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 3. PG Dennis Smith Jr. 8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists 4. SF Gordon Hayward 14.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 5. PG Terry Rozier 21.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 6. C Nick Richards 8.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 24 CHA -16.5 228.5 117-109 Wed, Mar 22 GS +3.0 236.5 127-125 Mon, Mar 20 MEM +4.5 227.0 112-108 Fri, Mar 17 LAL +3.5 230.5 111-110 Wed, Mar 15 SA -4.5 227.0 137-128 Last 5 Against The Spread: Charlotte Hornets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 24 DAL +16.5 228.5 117-109 Thu, Mar 23 NO +9.0 225.5 115-96 Mon, Mar 20 IND +1.5 235.5 115-109 Fri, Mar 17 PHI +10.5 228.5 121-82 Tue, Mar 14 CLE +5.5 218.5 120-104