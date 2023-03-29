Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29

Date: 03/29/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks Open +5 -110 O 231 -110 +176 Current +4 -108 232 -110 +150 Philadelphia 76ers Open -5 -110 U 231 -110 -210 Current -4 -112 232 -110 -178

Dallas Mavericks Projected Lineups: 1. PG Luka Doncic 32.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists 2. PG Kyrie Irving 26.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 3. SF Tim Hardaway Jr. 14.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 4. PF Christian Wood 16.9 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 5. SF Reggie Bullock 7.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 6. C Maxi Kleber 6.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists Philadelphia 76ers 1. C Joel Embiid 33.3 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 2. SG James Harden 21.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 20.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 15.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 5. SG DeAnthony Melton 10.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 6. PF Paul Reed 3.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 IND -7.5 238.0 127-104 Sun, Mar 26 CHA -12.5 231.5 110-104 Fri, Mar 24 CHA -16.5 228.5 117-109 Wed, Mar 22 GS +3.0 236.5 127-125 Mon, Mar 20 MEM +4.5 227.0 112-108 Last 5 Against The Spread: Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 DEN +10.0 227.5 116-111 Sat, Mar 25 PHO +1.5 224.5 125-105 Fri, Mar 24 GS +4.5 234.0 120-112 Wed, Mar 22 CHI -1.5 219.5 116-91 Mon, Mar 20 CHI -8.5 225.5 109-105