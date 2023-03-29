Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 03/29/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Dallas Mavericks
|Open
|+5
|-110
|O 231
|-110
|+176
|Current
|+4
|-108
|232
|-110
|+150
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-5
|-110
|U 231
|-110
|-210
|Current
|-4
|-112
|232
|-110
|-178
Projected Lineups:
Dallas Mavericks
|1.
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|32.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|26.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|14.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Christian Wood
|16.9 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Reggie Bullock
|7.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|6.
|C
|Maxi Kleber
|6.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|33.3 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|21.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|20.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|15.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|5.
|SG
|DeAnthony Melton
|10.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Paul Reed
|3.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Mar 27
|IND
|-7.5
|238.0
|127-104
|Sun, Mar 26
|CHA
|-12.5
|231.5
|110-104
|Fri, Mar 24
|CHA
|-16.5
|228.5
|117-109
|Wed, Mar 22
|GS
|+3.0
|236.5
|127-125
|Mon, Mar 20
|MEM
|+4.5
|227.0
|112-108
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Mar 27
|DEN
|+10.0
|227.5
|116-111
|Sat, Mar 25
|PHO
|+1.5
|224.5
|125-105
|Fri, Mar 24
|GS
|+4.5
|234.0
|120-112
|Wed, Mar 22
|CHI
|-1.5
|219.5
|116-91
|Mon, Mar 20
|CHI
|-8.5
|225.5
|109-105
Betting Insights:
Philadelphia 76ers
- 23-9 (.719) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Dallas Mavericks
- 6-14 (.300) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023