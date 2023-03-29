Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

53 minutes ago

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29
Date: 03/29/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Dallas Mavericks  Open +5   -110   O 231   -110   +176  
 Current +4   -108   232   -110   +150  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -5   -110   U 231   -110   -210  
 Current -4   -112   232   -110   -178  
Projected Lineups:

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   32.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   14.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PF  Christian Wood   16.9 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SF  Reggie Bullock   7.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. C  Maxi Kleber   6.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.3 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   20.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   15.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  DeAnthony Melton   10.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PF  Paul Reed   3.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Mar 27 IND -7.5 238.0 127-104
Sun, Mar 26 CHA -12.5 231.5 110-104
Fri, Mar 24 CHA -16.5 228.5 117-109
Wed, Mar 22 GS +3.0 236.5 127-125
Mon, Mar 20 MEM +4.5 227.0 112-108

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Mar 27 DEN +10.0 227.5 116-111
Sat, Mar 25 PHO +1.5 224.5 125-105
Fri, Mar 24 GS +4.5 234.0 120-112
Wed, Mar 22 CHI -1.5 219.5 116-91
Mon, Mar 20 CHI -8.5 225.5 109-105
Betting Insights:

Philadelphia 76ers

  • 23-9 (.719) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Dallas Mavericks

  • 6-14 (.300) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related