Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/19

Date: 03/19/2023 Time: 03:30 PM Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Denver Nuggets Open -1.5 -112 O 232.5 -110 -122 Current -2 -106 228 -110 -132 Brooklyn Nets Open +1.5 -108 U 232.5 -110 +104 Current +2 -114 228 -110 +112

Denver Nuggets Projected Lineups: 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.8 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists 2. PG Jamal Murray 20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists 3. PF Aaron Gordon 16.7 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 4. SF Michael Porter Jr. 17.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 5. SG Bruce Brown 11.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 6. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists Brooklyn Nets 1. C Nicolas Claxton 12.5 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 2. PG Spencer Dinwiddie 17.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 3. SF Mikal Bridges 19.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 4. PF Cameron Johnson 15.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. PF Dorian Finney-Smith 8.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. PF Royce ONeale 8.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Mar 18 NY +1.0 230.5 116-110 Thu, Mar 16 DET -15.0 230.5 119-100 Tue, Mar 14 TOR -1.5 229.0 125-110 Sun, Mar 12 BKN -9.0 229.0 122-120 Fri, Mar 10 SA -12.5 236.5 128-120 Last 5 Against The Spread: Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Mar 16 SAC -3.0 238.0 101-96 Tue, Mar 14 OKC +1.0 233.5 121-107 Sun, Mar 12 DEN +9.0 229.0 122-120 Fri, Mar 10 MIN +4.0 226.0 124-123 Thu, Mar 09 MIL +9.5 233.5 118-113