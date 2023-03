Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/18

Date: 03/18/2023 Time: 01:00 PM Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Denver Nuggets Open -1.5 -112 O 229.5 -110 -124 Current -2 -114 230.5 -110 -126 New York Knicks Open +1.5 -108 U 229.5 -110 +106 Current +2 -106 230.5 -110 +108

Denver Nuggets Projected Lineups: 1. C Nikola Jokic 24.8 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists 2. PG Jamal Murray 19.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists 3. PF Aaron Gordon 16.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 4. SF Michael Porter Jr. 17.2 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 5. SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 11.2 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 6. SG Bruce Brown 11.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists New York Knicks 1. PF Julius Randle 25.2 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 2. PG Jalen Brunson 23.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 3. SF RJ Barrett 19.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 4. SF Josh Hart 9.9 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 5. C Mitchell Robinson 7.5 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 6. PG Immanuel Quickley 13.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Denver Nuggets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Mar 16 DET -15.0 230.5 119-100 Tue, Mar 14 TOR -1.5 229.0 125-110 Sun, Mar 12 BKN -9.0 229.0 122-120 Fri, Mar 10 SA -12.5 236.5 128-120 Wed, Mar 08 CHI -8.5 225.5 117-96 Last 5 Against The Spread: New York Knicks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Mar 14 POR -2.5 228.5 123-107 Sun, Mar 12 LAL +3.0 225.5 112-108 Sat, Mar 11 LAC +5.0 227.5 106-95 Thu, Mar 09 SAC +2.0 240.0 122-117 Tue, Mar 07 CHA -9.5 225.0 112-105