DJ Chark Signs with Carolina Panthers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

DJ Chark has signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

The #Panthers aren?t done adding on offense, agreeing to terms with WR DJ Chark on a 1-year deal, sources say. A complete remake of the Carolina offense is underway, and Chark will be a big part. As will their new rookie QB. pic.twitter.com/MUJkUI2PyF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

The Panthers will be the third team in three years for the veteran wide receiver. Last season with the Lions, Chark had 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers also signed Adam Thielen earlier this week, and as of now, those two sit atop the depth chart at wide receiver.

Carolina traded a small fortune to the Chicago Bears for the first overall draft pick next month, and with that selection, they are expected to draft what they hope will be their quarterback of the future. Thielen and Chark may just be the beginning on this team surrounding that top pick with weapons, as they will want to ensure he has everything needed to succeed in the NFL.