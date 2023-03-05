Domingo German & Clarke Schmidt Competing for Rotation Spot by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Spring Training is well underway, and the positional battles for the New York Yankees are heating up.

On Sunday, manager Aaron Boone confirmed how he plans on deploying his starting rotation this year.

Naturally, Gerrit Cole slots into the top spot, with Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino projected to fill the second and third holes. Although Nestor Cortes is the team’s fifth starter, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt will battle it out for the fourth spot in the rotation.

Boone said the order of the rotation to start the season likely will be Cole, Rodon, Severino, whoever wins the competition between German and Schmidt, and then Cortes. Because of Cortes' hamstring injury, the club wants the little bit of extra time to build him up — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 5, 2023

German appears to have the early edge in camp. The 30-year-old has struck out three in 2.1 innings, allowing a lone hit and earned run.

Conversely, Schmidt has struggled in two appearances, giving up three hits, four earned runs, and a home run across 3.2 innings.

It’s worth noting that Schmidt spent most of his time in the bullpen last season, with 26 of his 29 appearances coming as a reliever.

Irrespective of personnel decisions, the Yankees remain a top contender for the upcoming campaign. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bronx Bombers priced at +800 on their World Series futures board.