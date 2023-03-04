Ducks Trade John Klingberg to Wild by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Anaheim Ducks traded John Klingberg to the Minnesota Wild on Friday, the Wild’s official website reports. Minnesota received an offensive defenseman that can help their power play, and in return, the Ducks got back Andrej Sustr, the rights to Nikita Nesterenko, and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Overall, Friday was a dud as far as the NHL trade deadline was concerned, but that was because so many big deals were already consummated in the previous weeks.

The Ducks were never a threat to make the playoffs this season, so it surprised many when they signed Klingberg during the offseason. They essentially inked him, knowing that at some point this season, he would be moved for a draft pick and a prospect; mission accomplished.