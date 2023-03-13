Eagles C Jason Kelce to Return for 13th Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Long-time Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce isn’t walking away from the game just yet.

According to NFL.com, Kelce will return for a 13th NFL season as the Eagles look to embark on another Super Bowl run.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” wrote Kelce on his personal Twitter. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f—ing done yet!”

A sixth-round pick back in 2011, the 35-year-old has spent his entire career in the City of Brotherly Love – a tenure that includes one Lombardi Trophy, six Pro Bowls, and five First-Team All-Pro selections.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Eagles holding the second-best Super Bowl LVIII odds at +900, tied with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.