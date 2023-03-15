Eagles Release Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles and star cornerback Darius Slay are parting ways.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles will release Slay after three seasons.

Eagles plan to release CB Darius Slay, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

The 32-year-old was entering the final year of a three-year, $50 million contract and scheduled to count for $26 million against the cap in 2023. Philadelphia will designate the Georgia native a post-June 1 cut, pushing over $13 million of his cap hit into 2024.

“Nothing but love Philly,” wrote Slay on his personal Twitter. “Let’s see where we headed next.”

Acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Detroit Lions in 2020, Slay was named to two Pro Bowls during his time in the City of Brotherly Love. This past season saw the former Mississippi State standout record three interceptions and 14 pass deflections as Philadelphia advanced to Super Bowl LVII.

Slay is the latest Eagles defender to be on the move, joining Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers), T.J. Edwards (Chicago Bears), and Marcus Epps (Las Vegas Raiders), who all inked free agent deals elsewhere.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Philadelphia holding the second-best Super Bowl LVIII odds at +900, tied with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and 49ers.