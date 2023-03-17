Europa Conference League Odds & Draw: Basel vs. Nice, Genk vs. West Ham by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Eight teams are remaining in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and on Friday, they learned their respective paths to the Finals. The quarterfinals are officially set, with a couple of clubs vying to make history with their first-ever European Trophy.

The quarter-finals are set ?



?? Lech vs Fiorentina ??

?? Gent vs West Ham ???????

?? Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar ??

?? Basel vs Nice ??



*RSC Anderlecht's match has been reversed in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. #UECLdraw pic.twitter.com/KSsoUaI3bz — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) March 17, 2023

Current favorites to win the competition, West Ham United, were given a relatively easy path to the semifinal, as they face a Gent side that has been struggling lately. AZ Alkmaar are on the hunt for their first-ever European Title but will have to overcome the historic Anderlecht. Poland’s Lech Poznan will go up against Fiorentina, while Swiss side Basel are taking on Ligue 1 outfit Nice to round out the quarterfinals.

As evidenced by the odds, it really is anyone’s tournament to win. West Ham (+220) are the current favorites as they are undefeated in the competition this year, but the next three teams all have equal chances to win at +430.

Odds To Win The Europa Conference League

West Ham United (+220)

Az Alkmaar (+430)

Fiorentina (+430)

Nice (+430)

Gent (+1200)

Anderlecht (+1600)

Lech Poznan (+1900)

Basel (+2300)

The clubs listed first in each matchup will be home for the first legs. The first leg of quarters will take place on April 13, while the second legs will be played out on April 20.

Match 1: Lech Poznan vs. Fiorentina

Match 2: Gent vs. West Ham United

Match 3: AZ Alkmaar vs. Anderlecht

Match 4: Basel vs. Nice

As UEFA has done in recent years, they also filled out the complete knockout bracket for the remainder of the tournament.

Semifinal 1: Winner of QF 1 vs. Winner of QF 4

Semifinal 2: Winner of QF 2 vs. Winner of QF 3

The winner of Lech Poznan vs. Fiorentina will face the winner of Basel vs. Nice. On the other side of the bracket, the winner of Gent vs. West Ham will face the winner of AZ Alkmaar vs. Anderlecht.

The first legs of the semifinals are set for May 11, and the second legs will take place a week later, on May 18. The final is scheduled for June 7 at Fortuna Arena in Prague.