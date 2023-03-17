Europa League Odds & Draw: United vs. Sevilla, Juventus vs. Sporting by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Eight teams remain in the UEFA Europa League, and on Friday, they learned their respective paths to the Finals. The quarterfinals are officially set, with some mouthwatering matchups on both sides of the bracket.

The quarter-finals are set! ?



? Most exciting tie here? #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/jslA1pafqW — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 17, 2023

Current favorites to win the competition, Manchester United, were given a tough fixture against Sevilla FC, who have won this competition a record six times before. Italian juggernauts Juventus were drawn against Sporting, and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are facing Feyenoord for a repeat of last year’s Conference League Final. It’s tough to predict who will be making the Final, as both United and Juventus have been drawn on the same side of the bracket.

FanDuel Odds To Win The Europa League

Manchester United (+130)

Juventus (+550)

Roma (+600)

Leverkusen (+850)

Sevilla (+1000)

Sporting Lisbon (+1100)

Feyenoord (+1400)

Union Saint-Gilloise (+2300)

The clubs listed first in each matchup will be home for the first legs. The first leg of quarters will take place on April 13, while the second legs will be played out on April 20.

Match 1: Man United vs. Sevilla

Match 2: Juventus vs. Sporting

Match 3: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Saint-Gilloise

Match 4: Feyenoord vs. Roma

As UEFA has done in recent years, they also filled out the complete knockout bracket for the remainder of the tournament.

Semifinal 1: Winner of QF 1 vs. Winner of QF 2

Semifinal 2: Winner of QF 3 vs. Winner of QF 4

As a result, both favorites to win the tournament are on one side of the bracket. The winner of Manchester United vs. Sevilla will play the winner of Juventus vs. Sporting. On the other side, the winner of Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Saint-Gilloise will face the winner of Feyenoord vs. Roma.

The first legs of the semifinals are set for May 11, and the second legs will take place a week later, on May 18. The final is scheduled for May 31 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.