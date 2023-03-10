Finally, Massachusetts Officially Launches Mobile Sports Betting Bay Staters can bet sports on their phone by Sam Panayotovich 13 minutes ago

Almost five years after the United States Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), Massachusetts residents can finally join the mobile sports betting party.

Better late than never, right?

As of Friday morning at 10 am, you can legally sign up, fund an account and place bets anywhere inside state lines at six different sportsbooks. No more unnecessary driving to Boston Harbor, Plainville or Springfield — you can now do everything from the convenience of your own home.

It’s inevitable progress for a state with a serious appetite for sports betting.

“Lawmakers and insiders have projected that the state could see as much as $60 million in tax revenue from sports wagering,” BetMassachusetts gaming analyst Lou Monaco told NESN. “A better barometer will be in 2024, when all the big sporting events will be available for the wagering public.”

There’s little coincidence that mobile sports betting launched just days before March Madness. After missing out on the entire NFL regular season, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission conveniently scheduled mobile launch a week ahead of the NCAA Tournament. And Bay Staters are likely salivating at the thought of all-day college basketball next Thursday and Friday.

“That event could generate up to $60 million in wagers from mobile users alone,” Monaco projected.

The best part about mobile sports betting is the convenience. Along with the ability to bet from your couch, you no longer have to fight crowds at jam-packed sportsbooks. No more standing in line behind the guy in the tattered Tom Brady jersey who’s trying to figure out all the bets in his eight-leg parlay. No more conversations with agitated ticket writers. No more drama.

The sportsbook is now in your hand and it’s ready when you are.

When you download the sports betting app of your choice, get to know it. Check those promotional offers to get free bonuses when you sign up. Scroll through the betting menus to see all the candy in the candy store. Pop potential bets in the queue so you understand what’s at stake.

And above all else, please bet responsibly.

Stay tuned to NESNBets.com for the best betting information in New England.