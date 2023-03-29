Florida Atlantic Owls Roll Call: Head Coach, Top Players, X-Factor by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Florida Atlantic Owls are everybody’s high-flying Cinderella of this year’s Tournament. We look at how they found their way to the Final Four and the squad heading to Houston this weekend.

Head Coach: Dusty May

May is in his fifth season as the head coach at Florida Atlantic and has accrued 101 wins in that time. This is the first head coaching position he has held at any level.

How Does Florida Atlantic Get It Done?

FAU loves to spread out their opponents with a four-out, one-in offense. The roster is filled with backcourt talent that can quickly fill it up when the offense clicks. Experience and depth also contribute to this team’s success. They rank in the top 30 in the nation in both bench minutes and Division I experience, creating a team that can avoid boneheaded mistakes as well as costly foul trouble. There’s no overreliance on one star when it comes to the Owls. They have six players averaging 7.4 points per game or more.

Top NBA Prospect: Johnell Davis

Davis has made himself a household name in the NCAA Tournament this year. The sophomore went nuclear against Fairleigh Dickinson in the Round of 32, scoring 29 points to lead his team into the second weekend. He’s athletic, an elite finisher around the rim, and an 86 percent free throw shooter who often finds himself at the charity stripe. In just his sophomore year, NBA teams should have Davis on their radar with such an array of talent at such a young age.

X-Factor: Vladislav Goldin

Goldin’s production is crucial as the team’s only player taller than 6’8″ that sees any sort of substantial court time. The seven-footer gives the Owls at least some level of a paint presence when they have four guards on the floor. He posted the second-highest offensive rating in Conference USA this season, making 65 percent of his two-pointer attempts. If Goldin can establish himself early, it opens everything up for the guards surrounding him in head coach Dusty May’s offense.

Florida Atlantic National Championship Odds

The Florida Atlantic Owls are currently +600 to win the 2023 National Championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook.