Freddie Freeman in Lineup Saturday for Dodgers by SportsGrid 19 minutes ago

Freddie Freeman is in the lineup Saturday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Freddie Freeman back in the #Dodgers lineup as the DH pic.twitter.com/KBGEh7cXsM — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 18, 2023

Freeman had to withdraw from Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic due to a hamstring injury earlier this week. There was some concern that the injury could linger, but his inclusion in the lineup Saturday lets us know that is not the case. Freeman will be ready to start on Opening Day.

This will be the second season for Freeman with the Dodgers. The first was successful, as he had 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and hit .325 in 612 at-bats. Freeman should once again be an MVP candidate this season, as he is one of the best players in the game.