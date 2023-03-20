Generational March Madness Bad Beat Took Place As You Slept TCU +4.5 was an all-timer by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

Chances are the majority of college basketball fans were asleep well before the end of Sunday’s night’s NCAA Tournament West region matchup between the third-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and sixth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs.

And it’s likely even those who did stay up for it up figured they could go to bed once Gonzaga took seven-point lead with 33 seconds left and another seven-point lead with nine seconds left.

Well, those who did missed out on a generational bad beat in the wildly entertaining tournament that is March Madness.

It came as TCU guard Damion Baugh let an inbounds pass roll past midcourt before picking it up and chucking up a meaningless 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in the game. Baugh’s shot from long range found twine and cut TCU’s deficit to 84-81 as time expired.

The problem? Well, Gonzaga entered the game as a 4.5-point favorite meaning the Horned Frogs covered the spread with Baugh’s heave.

It was an all-timer, and the betting world reacted as such.

Did you have Gonzaga -4.5 or TCU +4.5?



A brutal #MarchMadness beat or amazing final-second win.



Here was the crowd's reaction at @CircaSports in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/8fpVSHMDPh — VSiN (@VSiNLive) March 20, 2023

Gonzaga now advances to play No. 2 UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the West region on Thursday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bruins as a 1.5-point favorite as of Monday morning.