Grayson Rodriguez's Next Start Comes Tuesday vs. the Twins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Grayson Rodriguez’s ascent to the major leagues continues in Spring Training as he tries to secure a spot in the Baltimore Orioles’ starting rotation. The 23-year-old will get his next start on Tuesday as the O’s take on the Minnesota Twins.

Grayson Rodriguez starts Tuesday for #orioles vs. #twins in Fort Myers. Kyle Gibson is Wednesday vs #pirates in Sarasota — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 5, 2023

Rodriguez spent time across all three levels last year, with most of his starts occurring in Triple-A. Across all his minor league starts, Rodriguez totaled six wins, a 2.62 ERA, and 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings. He’s maintained that standard early in camp, allowing just one walk and no runs in two innings while striking out one in his first start.

Entering the campaign, MLB ranks Rodriguez as the seventh-best prospect, and he’s expected to land with the big club at some point this season.

Still, the Orioles aren’t expected to compete in the ultra-tough AL East. FanDuel Sportsbook has the O’s priced at +2500 to win the division, the longest odds on the board.