Grizzlies' Ja Morant Enters Counseling Program; No Timetable for Return by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As ESPN.com reports, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida, and there is no timetable for his return.

Morant has been away from the team after brandishing a gun during an Instagram Live video on March 4.

“I’ve said that he’s taking time and responsibility to get better for himself so that he can be better for our team,” said head coach Taylor Jenkins before Monday’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks. “I’m not going to really comment further until there are more updates necessary.”

Morant, 23, has remained in contact with his Grizzlies teammates, participating in group chats and talking to players over the phone.

“His spirit has been great so far when I have spoken to him,” said Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones. “It’s a unique time. There comes times in life when you’ve got to put yourself first before your family, before basketball, before a lot of other stuff, and I don’t know if a lot of guys have ever done that. It’s a time where he’s getting to put himself first, and I think he’s taken advantage of that. I hope he’s taking advantage of that, and it will be good for him.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in 53 games this season.

