Grizzlies' Ja Morant Expected to Play Wednesday vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 19 minutes ago

According to NBA.com, Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is not on the team’s injury report and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Houston Rockets.

Morant was suspended eight games for brandishing a gun during an Instagram Live video and spent 11 days in a Florida counseling facility.

“Obviously took that time to better myself, get in a better space mentally,” said Morant. “It’s an ongoing process, a continued process for me. Obviously, I’ve been there for two weeks, but that doesn’t mean I’m completely better. So that’s an ongoing process for me that I’ve still been continuing since I’ve come out.”

The 23-year-old has appeared in 53 games for the Grizz this season, averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 6.0 rebounds.

Memphis went 6-3 in Morant’s absence and sits second in the ultra-tight Western Conference with a 44-27 record.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Grizzlies as -12.5 home favorites on the spread and -900 on the moneyline.