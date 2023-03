Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29

Date: 03/29/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Houston Rockets Open +12 -110 O 229.5 -110 +560 Current +10.5 -108 228.5 -110 +430 Brooklyn Nets Open -12 -110 U 229.5 -112 -770 Current -10.5 -112 228.5 -110 -590

Houston Rockets Projected Lineups: 1. PG Kevin Porter Jr. 18.5 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists 2. C Alperen Sengn 14.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists 3. SG Jalen Green 22.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 4. PF Jabari Smith Jr. 12.6 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SF Kenyon Martin Jr. 12.6 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 6. SF Tari Eason 9.4 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists Brooklyn Nets 1. PG Spencer Dinwiddie 17.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 2. SF Mikal Bridges 19.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 3. C Nicolas Claxton 12.5 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 4. PF Cameron Johnson 14.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 5. PF Royce ONeale 8.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 6. C DayRon Sharpe 4.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Houston Rockets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 NY +13.0 229.0 137-115 Sun, Mar 26 CLE +14.0 228.0 108-91 Fri, Mar 24 MEM +12.5 234.0 151-114 Wed, Mar 22 MEM +12.5 232.0 130-125 Mon, Mar 20 GS +11.5 234.0 121-108 Last 5 Against The Spread: Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Mar 26 ORL +1.5 225.5 119-106 Sat, Mar 25 MIA +6.0 221.0 129-100 Thu, Mar 23 CLE +4.0 219.0 116-114 Tue, Mar 21 CLE +3.5 216.5 115-109 Sun, Mar 19 DEN +3.0 228.0 108-102