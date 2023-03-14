Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (Knee) Likely Out for Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Carolina Hurricanes suffered a massive blow as star forward Andrei Svechnikov is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

Svechnikov will seek a second opinion on Tuesday, although the most likely outcome is season-ending surgery.

The injury occurred during Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, where the 22-year-old recorded two shots on goal in 17 minutes.

“I hate it for him more than anything because he’s worked so hard to get to this point of the year when it’s fun,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. “He’s not going to be able to be part of it going forward. It’s tough … Hopefully it’s not super, super devastating but I know he’s not, you know … this is a long-term injury, so it’s not great.”

Svechnikov has recorded 55 points (22 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games this season.

Carolina (43-14-8) sits tied with the New Jersey Devils (44-16-6) for first place in the Metropolitan Division with 94 points.

