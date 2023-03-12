“It Won't Be Long.” Decision Coming on Aaron Rodgers' Future by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

One of the NFL’s most intriguing offseason stories could be concluding over the coming days.

Aaron Rodgers was chatting with Brandon Marshall on the I AM ATHLETE pod, discussing his future plans. Although he skirted around questions regarding what comes next, Rodgers confirmed that a decision would come soon.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback noted, ‘It won’t be long’ before he unveils what comes next.

Aaron Rodgers ? to the New York Jets?! ???



?Stay tuned. It won?t be long.? ?



Subscribe for the full interview w/ @AaronRodgers12 ? ? https://t.co/metC0sKbqO pic.twitter.com/MnjXGE9eM3 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 12, 2023

Rodgers’ future has been a hot topic since the end of the regular season. The four-time MVP has been rumored to be moving from Green Bay, emerging from his darkness retreat with clarity on how to proceed. Still, he’s been guarded about what information he will share.

With other quarterbacks inking deals and finding new homes, Rodgers could be slightly disadvantaged in terms of suitors. Nevertheless, if he chooses to continue, the New York Jets have been linked to the ten-time Pro Bowler.

Wherever he lands, Rodgers’s next team should benefit from a move up the Super Bowl futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.