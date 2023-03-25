Jackets' Patrik Laine could Miss Rest of Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Patrik Laine of the Columbus Blue Jackets could miss the rest of the season, the Blue Jackets’ official website reports.

Laine has suffered a triceps injury that will keep him out for 2-4 weeks. The season’s final game for CBJ is Friday, April 14, three weeks from today.

One has to ask that even if Laine were to be ready to play by that date, why would they plug him back into the lineup? They aren’t competing for a playoff spot. They are tied with the San Jose Sharks for the least amount of points in the NHL and, thus, could have the best chance to land Connor Bedard. There just isn’t much, if any, incentive to get Laine back out on the ice this season.