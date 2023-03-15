Jets, Packers Odds Swiftly Shift After Aaron Rodgers Decision It's Jordan Love time in Green Bay by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Aaron Rodgers announced Wednesday his intentions to play for the Jets, and odds quickly moved.

The Green Bay Packers still have to work things out, but the four-time MVP will call New York his new home for the 2023 NFL season. Jets futures moved amid trade rumors and public recruitment from players.

New York’s Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook moved again following more action. It’s odds went from 16-1 to 14-1. The Jets also went to a -162 odds to make the playoffs at FanDuel Sportsbook, according to Covers.

Rodgers said on the “Pat McAfee Show” he still believes he can play at a high level, and his MVP odds were at 16-1 across major sportsbooks following his Wednesday decision. Caesars Sportsbook has his odds at 18-1.

Green Bay has given their vote of confidence to Jordan Love, who Rodgers shared his respect for. His MVP odds were as short as 30-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook and more intriguing odds were at 50-1 on BetMGM and Caesars, as of Wednesday.

The Packers’ Super Bowl odds have dropped to as much as 50-1 at BetMGM and were as short as 28-1 on FanDuel.

Coach of the Year odds weren’t up at every major sportsbook in the middle of March, but Robert Saleh’s shortest odds were at 15-1 on Caesars, and his longest odds were at 20-1 on FanDuel. As for Matt Lafleur, his odds were at 30-1 on BetMGM and at 22-1 on Caesars in terms of longest and shortest odds.

Things likely will change once the trade deal is completed, but your best chance to grab the best odds was before things started escalating, and it’s best to grab odds now before things start shifting more.