Jimmy Garoppolo Officially Signs with Raiders by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago

Jimmy Garoppolo has officially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Raiders’ official website reports.

The signing was announced Monday but wasn’t made official when free agency opened Wednesday. This led to some thinking there may be a problem with the deal, and perhaps Garoppolo would end up back on the free agent wire. Ultimately, all is good, and Jimmy G and the Raiders agreed on a three-year contract for $67.5 million, $34 million of which is guaranteed.

The Raiders have been busy this offseason. They had to use the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs and also traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a third-round pick in next month’s draft. However, the Raiders still have multiple issues on defense, and as currently constructed, they may be no better than the third-best team in the AFC West.