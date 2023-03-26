Juan Soto Taking Dry Swings for Padres

54 minutes ago

Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres took dry swings Friday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto suffered an oblique strain on March 19. Luckily the issue seems minor, but obliques can be very tricky. There really is no way of knowing if an oblique is completely healthy until Soto lets it rip. The Padres still hope their superstar slugger will be full go on Opening Day. Right now, that is the plan, but any setback could see Soto starting the season on the injured list.  

However, the Padres did receive some bad news Saturday when it was announced that Joe Musgrove would begin the season on the injured list due to a toe injury.

The Padres figure to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers all season long to see who will win the National League West. The Dodgers are still the favorite at -125, but the Padres aren’t far behind at +120. You can find the odds for every team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

