Kings Clinch Playoff Berth for First Time Since 2006 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

For the first time since 2006, the Sacramento Kings are back in the NBA’s postseason.

Domantas Sabonis notched his league-leading 62nd double-double (15 PTS, 12 REB) as the Kings blew out the Portland Trail Blazers 120-80, officially clinching a playoff spot.

Sacramento’s 16-year postseason drought was the longest in North American professional sports history.

“I guess this would be like relief,” star point guard De’Aaron Fox said. “People can’t keep saying it. It’s over and done with. We want to do bigger things. But [16] years, it’s a long time. It feels great to get it off of us.”

Kings’ fans joined the celebration, shouting the team’s rallying cry, “Light the Beam,” at Portland’s Moda Center.

“For all the support they’ve given us over the years, continuing to come to the arena, heartbreak, frustration, and disappointment season after season,” said forward Harrison Barnes. “To finally get this moment for them, it’s everything.”

Sacramento sits third in the Western Conference with a 46-30 record.

