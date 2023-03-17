Knicks' Jalen Brunson Questionable vs. Nuggets by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

The New York Knicks are about to get some much-needed reinforcements this weekend. Jalen Brunson is being listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. The 26-year-old was a full participant in Friday’s practice, as per head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to Knicks beat writer Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Jalen Brunson went through everything at practice today, Tom Thibodeau said. Sounds like there's a chance for tomorrow. Thibs said he'll be listed as questionable. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 17, 2023

Brunson has missed five of New York’s past six games due to a foot injury. He is averaging 23 points per game, six assists, and shooting 41% from three-point range.

Midway through March, the Knicks are getting into playoff mode as they have just 11 games left on the season. The team has a 41-30 overall record and sits in fifth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Don’t look now, but the Knicks could potentially sneak into fourth place and secure home court for the first round of the playoffs. They are just two and a half games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and have won seven of their past ten.

The fifth favorite to win the East, New York, is at +3600 to make the Finals. Securing home court in the first round would help them take a huge step in reaching that goal. That said, the Knicks haven’t won a single playoff series since 2013. Maybe this is the year.

New York begins a two game homestand on Saturday when they face the Nuggets.