Knicks Sign DaQuan Jeffries to a 10-Day Contract by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Knicks are gearing up for their postseason push, and they’ll have some additional reinforcement over the next couple of weeks. The team announced they have signed guard DaQuan Jeffries to a ten-day contract.

Knicks have signed DaQuan Jeffries to a 10-day contract, team says. Tom Thibodeau was a big fan of Jeffries during NYK training camp: pic.twitter.com/B4ejyMZacM — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 5, 2023

Jeffries has spent three seasons in the NBA, last appearing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021-22. As noted by Ian Begley, Jeffries was competing for a spot with the Knicks in training camp, failing to make the final roster.

However, New York inked Jeffries to a two-way contract at the end of November, and the 25-year-old has been shooting the lights out with the Westchester Knicks. Across 20 games, Jeffries is averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

The Knicks are running hot lately, winning eight straight and ten of their last 11. They are back in action Sunday night against the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Celtics.

FanDuel Sportsbook has New York priced as +6.5 underdogs, with the total set at 226.