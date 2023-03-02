LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/02

Date: 03/02/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline LA Clippers Open -2.5 -110 O 234 -110 -138 Current -3.5 -112 232 -110 -166 Golden State Warriors Open +2.5 -110 U 234 -110 +118 Current +3.5 -108 232 -110 +140

LA Clippers Projected Lineups: 1. SF Kawhi Leonard 23.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 2. SF Paul George 23.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. PG Russell Westbrook 15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists 4. C Ivica Zubac 10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 5. SF Norman Powell 16.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 6. PF Marcus Morris Sr. 12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists Golden State Warriors 1. PG Jordan Poole 20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG Klay Thompson 22.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 3. SG Donte DiVincenzo 9.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 4. PF Draymond Green 8.2 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists 5. C Kevon Looney 7.0 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 6. PF Jonathan Kuminga 8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 28 MIN -6.5 232.5 108-101 Sun, Feb 26 DEN +3.5 235.5 134-124 Fri, Feb 24 SAC -6.0 239.5 176-175 Thu, Feb 16 PHO +0.5 222.0 116-107 Tue, Feb 14 GS -8.0 229.0 134-124 Last 5 Against The Spread: Golden State Warriors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 28 POR -5.0 234.5 123-105 Sun, Feb 26 MIN -2.0 237.0 109-104 Fri, Feb 24 HOU -9.0 231.0 116-101 Thu, Feb 23 LAL +6.0 238.0 124-111 Tue, Feb 14 LAC +8.0 229.0 134-124