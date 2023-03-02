LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/02
Date: 03/02/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -2.5   -110   O 234   -110   -138  
 Current -3.5   -112   232   -110   -166  
Golden State Warriors  Open +2.5   -110   U 234   -110   +118  
 Current +3.5   -108   232   -110   +140  
Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   23.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   16.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   22.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   9.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   8.2 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   7.0 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 28 MIN -6.5 232.5 108-101
Sun, Feb 26 DEN +3.5 235.5 134-124
Fri, Feb 24 SAC -6.0 239.5 176-175
Thu, Feb 16 PHO +0.5 222.0 116-107
Tue, Feb 14 GS -8.0 229.0 134-124

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 28 POR -5.0 234.5 123-105
Sun, Feb 26 MIN -2.0 237.0 109-104
Fri, Feb 24 HOU -9.0 231.0 116-101
Thu, Feb 23 LAL +6.0 238.0 124-111
Tue, Feb 14 LAC +8.0 229.0 134-124
Betting Insights:

Golden State Warriors

  • 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • 5-0 (1.000) at home as an underdog in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022

LA Clippers

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-0 (1.000) on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

