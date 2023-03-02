LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/02
Date: 03/02/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|LA Clippers
|Open
|-2.5
|-110
|O 234
|-110
|-138
|Current
|-3.5
|-112
|232
|-110
|-166
|Golden State Warriors
|Open
|+2.5
|-110
|U 234
|-110
|+118
|Current
|+3.5
|-108
|232
|-110
|+140
Projected Lineups:
LA Clippers
|1.
|SF
|Kawhi Leonard
|23.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Paul George
|23.5 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Russell Westbrook
|15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
|4.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|10.2 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Norman Powell
|16.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Golden State Warriors
|1.
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Klay Thompson
|22.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Donte DiVincenzo
|9.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Draymond Green
|8.2 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
|5.
|C
|Kevon Looney
|7.0 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|8.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
LA Clippers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 28
|MIN
|-6.5
|232.5
|108-101
|Sun, Feb 26
|DEN
|+3.5
|235.5
|134-124
|Fri, Feb 24
|SAC
|-6.0
|239.5
|176-175
|Thu, Feb 16
|PHO
|+0.5
|222.0
|116-107
|Tue, Feb 14
|GS
|-8.0
|229.0
|134-124
Golden State Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 28
|POR
|-5.0
|234.5
|123-105
|Sun, Feb 26
|MIN
|-2.0
|237.0
|109-104
|Fri, Feb 24
|HOU
|-9.0
|231.0
|116-101
|Thu, Feb 23
|LAL
|+6.0
|238.0
|124-111
|Tue, Feb 14
|LAC
|+8.0
|229.0
|134-124
Betting Insights:
Golden State Warriors
- 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
- 5-0 (1.000) at home as an underdog in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
LA Clippers
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-0 (1.000) on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023