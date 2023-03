LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29

Date: 03/29/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline LA Clippers Open +5 -110 O 234.5 -110 +168 Current -2.5 -108 231.5 -110 -134 Memphis Grizzlies Open -5 -110 U 234.5 -110 -200 Current +2.5 -112 231.5 -110 +114

LA Clippers Projected Lineups: 1. SF Kawhi Leonard 23.6 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 2. PG Russell Westbrook 15.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists 3. C Ivica Zubac 10.5 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 4. C Mason Plumlee 11.2 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 5. SF Norman Powell 16.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 6. PF Nicolas Batum 6.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists Memphis Grizzlies 1. PG Ja Morant 26.8 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists 2. C Xavier Tillman Sr. 6.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 3. PF Santi Aldama 9.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 4. SF Dillon Brooks 14.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 5. SG Luke Kennard 8.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 6. PF David Roddy 6.5 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 CHI -4.5 220.0 124-112 Sat, Mar 25 NO -4.5 224.0 131-110 Thu, Mar 23 OKC -4.5 231.5 127-105 Tue, Mar 21 OKC -7.0 237.5 101-100 Sun, Mar 19 POR -4.5 235.5 117-102 Last 5 Against The Spread: Memphis Grizzlies DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Mar 28 ORL -6.0 229.0 113-108 Sun, Mar 26 ATL -1.5 248.5 123-119 Fri, Mar 24 HOU -12.5 234.0 151-114 Wed, Mar 22 HOU -12.5 232.0 130-125 Mon, Mar 20 DAL -4.5 227.0 112-108