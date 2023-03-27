Lamar Jackson Power Rankings: Top 5 Landing Spots by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Lamar Jackson saga took a major step toward completion on Monday when the star quarterback announced on Twitter he had requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens:

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that?s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

In reaction to the news, we rank five potential landing spots for Jackson ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1. Atlanta Falcons

Although the Falcons continue to say they see Desmond Ridder as the long-term answer in Atlanta, they’d be foolish not to take a swing at the league’s best dual-threat quarterback. Jackson would be able to thrive in their run-first offense that attempted rushes at the second-highest rate in the league in 2022. With Drake London proving he can be a number one wide receiver in his rookie season, this is a promising landing spot for the former MVP.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have proven to be keen on trading for talent at the quarterback position over the years, but Jackson would be far and away the best player they’ve had under center since Peyton Manning. The Indianapolis faithful are desperate for a legitimate football team, and Jackson would make them that immediately. Not to mention that the AFC South is again looking to be one of the weaker divisions in the NFL next season. The Colts’ odds would soar to the top of the AFC South if they landed the 26-year-old this offseason.

3. Washington Commanders

The Commanders ended the season on a high note with Sam Howell’s impressive NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s far from the long-term answer in Washington. Jackson could provide a stable solution under center that the Commanders haven’t seen in many years. Between Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr., the talent is there for Washington at the skill positions. Adding Jackson would immediately make them a contender for the NFC postseason.

4. New England Patriots

Head coach Bill Belichick is never scared to let a player go if a better opportunity arises, and Mac Jones’s sophomore slump could put the Patriots on the map for Jackson. New England fans are getting testy after so many years of dominance, followed by a handful of seasons dealing with mediocrity. In such a stacked AFC East, Jackson may be the only way the Patriots can compete for a division title in the upcoming seasons.

5. Detroit Lions

Jared Goff has been rock-solid for the Lions and has Super Bowl experience, but Jackson would put this team on another level. The Lions are loaded at every offensive skill position, and adding him to their arsenal would make them arguably the league’s top offense. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is one of the best play-callers in the NFL, and with Jackson as one of his chess pieces, this team could put up video game numbers in 2023.