Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/29

Date: 03/29/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Lakers Open -1 -110 O 225.5 -110 -112 Current -2.5 -110 227 -110 -146 Chicago Bulls Open +1 -110 U 225.5 -110 -104 Current +2.5 -110 227 -110 +124

Los Angeles Lakers Projected Lineups: 1. C Anthony Davis 25.9 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 2. SF LeBron James 29.3 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists 3. PG DAngelo Russell 18.0 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 4. SG Austin Reaves 12.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 5. SF Jarred Vanderbilt 8.0 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 6. PG Dennis Schroder 13.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists Chicago Bulls 1. C Nikola Vucevic 17.5 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 2. SG Zach LaVine 25.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 3. SF DeMar DeRozan 24.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 4. SG Coby White 9.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 5. PG Patrick Beverley 6.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 6. SG Alex Caruso 5.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Mar 26 CHI -5.5 224.5 118-108 Fri, Mar 24 OKC -3.5 230.5 116-111 Wed, Mar 22 PHO -1.0 228.0 122-111 Sun, Mar 19 ORL -6.5 231.0 111-105 Fri, Mar 17 DAL -3.5 230.5 111-110 Last 5 Against The Spread: Chicago Bulls DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Mar 27 LAC +4.5 220.0 124-112 Sun, Mar 26 LAL +5.5 224.5 118-108 Fri, Mar 24 POR -7.0 219.5 124-96 Wed, Mar 22 PHI +1.5 219.5 116-91 Mon, Mar 20 PHI +8.5 225.5 109-105