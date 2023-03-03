Luka and Kyrie Combine for 82 Points in Win Over 76ers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Mavericks have struggled since the acquisition of Kyrie Irving to create a prolific tandem with Luka Doncic. The caveat, they need nuclear performances from the duo to win ball games.

In a 133-126 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last night, Kyrie and Luka combined for 82 points, Luka dropping 42 and Kyrie dropping 40. This is precisely what the Mavericks envisioned when trading for the disgruntled guard for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and draft considerations. Its sustainability for postseason success remains to be seen.

Dallas put on quite the team shooting performance, going 25-58 (52%) from beyond the arc, with Kyrie and Luka combining to go 14-21. It almost feels like the fact that Philly only lost by seven points is a win in itself, given how blistering hot the Mavs were. More concerning, it’s just an indictment on the Mavs’ inability to defend.

Additionally, cold spells prove detrimental for this Mavericks team as their 25-point cushion in the middle of the third quarter was erased to just four in the middle of the fourth, reminding us of the Mavs’ 27-point collapse to the Lakers over the weekend.

Being reliant on 40-point performances to squeak out a win doesn’t lend itself to postseason success in the slightest. Yes, for now, as basketball fans, we’ll enjoy sitting back and watching two of the greatest offensive players in recent memory in the same backcourt. Still, we shouldn’t expect an extended playoff stay, given how it currently looks collectively.