Magic's Franz Wagner Cleared for Action vs. Trail Blazers

The Orlando Magic are awaiting confirmation on whether Gary Harris will suit up for Sunday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Nevertheless, Franz Wagner will play for the Eastern Conference basement dwellers for the non-conference matchup.

The eighth-overall selection is dealing with an ankle injury, although it won’t limit him against the Blazers.

Wagner has started all but one game for the Magic this season. He ranks second in scoring and minutes played while leading the team in Win Shares and Value Over Replacement Player.

Harris has been a more modest contributor, recording 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game across 35 appearances.

If Harris isn’t cleared to play, Cole Anthony should move into the starter’s role.

Coincidentally, the Magic have alternated wins and losses over their last ten contests. Orlando is coming off a 117-106 win against the Charlotte Hornets last time out.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook expects the Magic to make it two wins in a row, installing the hosts as -3 chalk against the Blazers.