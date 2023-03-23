Malcolm Brogdon Explains Shooting Improvement Since Joining Celtics 'I think I'm less run down' by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

The Boston Celtics’ offseason trade for Malcolm Brogdon has been a massive success.

The reason for adding Brogdon was simple. After watching depth issues hinder them during their NBA Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics went out and acquired a reliable bench scorer who is capable of running an offense and taking the load off Derrick White and Grant Williams on the second unit.

What the Celtics got has been so much more, as the 30-year-old has become a prime candidate to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Brogdon has been customarily solid as a ball handler and distributor, averaging 3.6 assists to just 1.5 turnovers across 25.8 minutes per game. The spot in which he has provided the biggest impact, however, has been from behind the three-point line — shooting at a 45.1% clip, the third-best mark in the NBA.

What has helped Brogdon to that career-best mark? Let him explain.

“I think I’m less run down,” Brogdon told Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “When I was with the Pacers, I had to do a lot. I had to run the show, I had to guard the best player, I had to do a lot. Here, I don’t have to do that. I don’t have all the responsibility. I have a role to play and I specialize in that role.

“I was the guy who was being scouted against. Now, I’m not the guy,” Brogdon said. “You got (Jayson Tatum), (Jaylen Brown), these other guys that are absorbing all the attention and the scout. So, it makes the game easier for me.”

All in all, the seven-year NBA veteran is averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 10.6 shots per game. Those numbers are all down from his days as a starter in Indiana, but have been good enough to place him in the conversation 6MOY.

Brogdon has commanded 42.8% of the handle and 16.8% of the tickets on the award through the All-Star break, according to BetMGM data analyst Drew O’Dell. The 42.8% handle is more than 30% higher than Jordan Poole, the next closest player. New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickly has made up some ground (+130) to win the award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but Brogdon is still the odds-on favorite (-160).

If he keeps knocking those threes down at a 45% clip, there’s no doubt he’ll come home with the award.