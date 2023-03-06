Malcolm Brogdon’s Sixth Man Of The Year Candidacy Takes Hit Brogdon missed the last two games due to injury by Greg Dudek 2 hours ago

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was cemented at the top of the conversation for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award for the majority of the season.

But Brogdon got bumped down a peg and no longer is the favorite to take home the hardware.

Brogdon has New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley to thank for that as Quickly put together a career-best performance Sunday night in double overtime win over the Celtics at TD Garden while Brogdon missed his second consecutive game due to right ankle soreness.

Quickly poured in a career-high 38 points on 15-of-28 shooting in an astounding 55 minutes while also delivering eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks.

That type of electric performance only continued Quickley’s rapid raise up the FanDuel Sportsbook betting sheet. At the start of March, which was only just a few days ago, Quickly was +3200 to win Sixth Man of the Year, but the third-year pro is now the betting favorite at -155.

Brogdon is still very much in the running at +115, but he’s lost out on pole position to Quickley. Every other player being considered for the award are long shots at the moment with Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (+4200), Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (+6500) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (+6500) all facing massive odds.

Brogdon’s odds now are more favorable and could present an opportunity to bettors with the veteran expected to return to the lineup Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite playing a career-low 25.4 minutes per game as he’s accepted a role off the bench in his first season with Boston, Brogdon has produced at a high level. He’s totaling 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game and is second in all the NBA by shooting 46% from beyond the arc.

And if Brogdon keeps up his steady play, he could certainly turn the Sixth Man of the Year conversation back into his favor with 17 games remaining in the regular season.