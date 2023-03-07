Maple Leafs Forward Ryan O'Reilly (Finger) Out 4 Weeks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly underwent successful surgery to repair a broken left finger and will miss the next four weeks.

Ryan O?Reilly had successful surgery on his finger this morning per Sheldon Keefe. His timeline to return is four weeks. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) March 7, 2023

O’Reilly has been placed on long-term injured reserve but is fully expected to return in time for the start of the postseason.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury after taking a shot on the hand from teammate Auston Matthews during Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Toronto acquired O’Reilly in a trade with the St. Louis Blues last month for a package that included a 2023 first-round pick.

“When you get him, you get excited, and you know what he can bring, so to lose him, certainly, is tough and disappointing, but we’ve acquired him to be healthy and ready to go for the playoffs, and that will be the case,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe.

O’Reilly has appeared in nine games for the Maple Leafs, tallying three goals and two assists.

