March Madness NCAA Tournament: Elite 8 Odds Power Rankings

The NCAA Tournament is in full swing, and there are plenty of potential threats to cut down the nets on April 3 from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Below, we’ll dive into the remaining eight teams and their odds of winning the Men’s NCAA Tournament on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. (Tie) Connecticut Huskies (+350) (Friday Update: +420)

The UConn Huskies now sit at the top of the odds rankings after some upsets transpired in the Sweet Sixteen. In our eyes, the tournament hasn’t had a more consistent team. UConn will face off with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite 8 and, despite being idle on Friday night, had their odds rise from +420 to +350, which has them in a tie as the odds-on favorite.

1. (Tie) Texas Longhorns (+350) (Friday Update: +1000)

It was noted that the Texas Longhorns were one of the only teams in the top ten not to receive any line movement headed into the Sweet Sixteen, but that changed ahead of the Elite 8 after they ran the Xavier Musketeers out of the Gym on Friday. The Longhorns now sit in a tie with UConn for the shortest odds to win the tournament at +350, highlighting substantial line movement from +1000.

3. (Tie) Gonzaga Bulldogs (+5o0) (Friday Update: +550)

Drew Timme and the Gonzaga Bulldogs continued their impressive run, but they’ll have to answer another big challenge when they face off with the UConn Huskies in the Elite 8 tonight. The Huskies are currently listed as 2.5-point favorites, while the Bulldogs also saw their odds rise after the Sweet Sixteen was completed, going from +550 to +500.

3. (Tie) Creighton Bluejays (+500) (Friday Update: +850)

In impressive fashion, the Creighton Bluejays ended the Cinderella run from the Princeton Tigers on Friday night. The Bluejays will have a chance to win the South Region on Sunday against San Diego State, where they’re listed as slight 1.5-point favorites. Friday’s victory once again saw the Bluejays have their odds bet down from +850 to +500.

5. Kansas State Wildcats (+650) (Friday Update: +1100)

We won’t blame you if you’re still buzzing from Kansas State’s impressive overtime victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday night. Jerome Tang and the Wildcats had their odds to win the National Championship nearly cut in half, rising from +1100 to +650. The Wildcats will take on Florida Atlantic to advance to the Final Four and are listed as 1.5-point favorites.

6. San Diego State Aztecs (+950) (Friday Update: +4000)

The San Diego State Aztecs didn’t let them being 7.5-point underdogs against top-ranked Alabama phase them in the Sweet Sixteen. The Aztecs took it to the Crimson Tide and knocked them off 71-64, advancing to the Elite 8. With their upset victory over ‘Bama, SDSU had their odds of winning the National Championship skyrocket, going from +4000 to +950.

7. Miami Hurricanes (+1200) (Friday Update: Unranked in Top Ten)

Much like the Aztecs, the Miami Hurricanes were also longshots to win on Friday night against the Houston Cougars, where they were listed as 7.5-point underdogs. The Hurricanes took down the Cougars and were the more impressive team from start to finish, leading to an Elite 8 clash with the Texas Longhorns. Miami’s listed as 3.5-point underdogs, but they’ve been in that boat before.

8. Florida Atlantic Owls (+1600) (Friday Update: +1900)

The Florida Atlantic Owls continue to try to earn the oddsmakers’ respect. The Owls took down the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet Sixteen and now face the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite 8. Even after advancing, the Owls didn’t really see a significant odds bump after Friday, going from +1900 to +1600. Florida Atlantic boasts the longest odds of the remaining teams.

