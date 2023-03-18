Marlins' Edward Cabrera Expected to Win Final Rotation Spot by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

Edward Cabrera is expected to win the final rotation spot for the Miami Marlins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cabrera was once one of the top prospects in the game but hasn’t been able to harness what he did in the minor leagues at the major league level. He possesses an arsenal that can still allow him to reach those heights, but whether or not he will be able to do so remains to be seen.

Cabrera will be joined in the rotation by Sandy Alcantara, Jesus Luzardo, Trevor Rogers, and Johnny Cueto. Braxton Garrett will likely win that spot if the Marlins decide not to go with Cabrera in the rotation. He’s another top prospect for the team. Pitching is not a problem for Miami.